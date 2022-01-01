About Doge-1 Launch Token
Token Doge-1 Launch was created on the basis of BSC in honor of the launch of the lunar mission together with Space-X and Elon Musk. Join our community, fuel the rocket, get rewards and fly to the moon together!
How to buy
- Go to the website https://pancakeswap.finance
- Connect metamask (the button is located in the upper right corner)
- Buy the right amount of Doge-1 Launch token for BNB
Whitepaper
A mission to the moon is a place where our love for science and space jumps into the future and meets cryptocurrencies and NFT
We have created our own token for this lunar mission and are proud to provide you with its features
Roadmap
February
- Website
- Launch game
- Launch social networks: Telegram, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok
March
- Token launch
- Token audit
- Listing on Coinmarketcap
- Launching a marketing campaign
- Start of draws for holders
- NFT Release
April
- Listing on exchanges
- Launch of the TBA satellite
- Attracting new partners
TBA
Audit
The Doge-1 Launch token has been fully audited and is safe from hacking
Tokenomics
10%
Game reward
10%
Airdrop
5%
Burn
8%
Marketing wallet
55%
Liquidity
12%
Presale
Work with us on the project
Discover more about our Mission
Partners
CoinMarketCap
PancakeSwap
BscScan